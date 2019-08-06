WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A fatal crash has closed a portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in Wentzville.
The three-vehicle crash closed the lanes near Wentzville Parkway around 6:10 a.m. Police told News 4 the crash involved a pickup truck, SUV and semi-truck.
One person was killed and another was injured in the crash, according to authorities.
Wentzville police said the roadway is "expected to remain closed for several hours." An official with Foristell told News 4 drivers who are traveling on eastbound I-70 should try to go south. The official said the roadway may not reopen before 10:30 a.m.
During the closure, traffic is being diverted onto Wentzville Parkway. At one point, traffic was backed up past Foristell.
Turn on News 4 This Morning for the latest on this breaking traffic news.
