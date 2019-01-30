O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Highway K in O’Fallon, Missouri following a fatal crash.
St. Charles County officials told News 4 a car struck a median and caught fire in the area around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Then, another car collided with the one that was on fire. The second car then caught fire.
The driver of the first car to crash and catch fire was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the second vehicle was not transported to the hospital.
It is unknown the exact time the lanes will be opened but MoDOT said they expect the closure the stay in place through the morning rush hour.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is known.
