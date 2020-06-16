ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fatal crash has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in St. Louis.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on the interstate near West Florissant around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police on scene confirmed to News 4 that one person was dead at the crash scene.
During the closure, traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Carrie.
It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.
No other information has been released regarding the fatal crash.
