ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fatal crash closed westbound Interstate 64 near Mason Thursday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2007 Jeep Wrangler hit the tow unit of a 2020 International Harvester LT around 3:45 a.m. The Jeep then overturned and hit a concrete median wall.
The driver of the Jeep, Nicholas Shelledy, 28, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
All lanes westbound lanes of the interstate were closed while crews were on the scene investigating until around 7:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.