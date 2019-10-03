JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A fatal crash has closed all lanes of Highway F just south of Highway O in Jefferson County.
The crash occurred before 7 a.m. Thursday between two vehicles. A Missouri State Highway Patrol official told News 4 the crash was fatal.
It is unknown when the roadway will reopen to traffic.
No other information regarding the crash has been released.
