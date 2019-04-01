LAKE ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews have shut down all lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 near Lake St. Louis Blvd. due to a deadly accident early Monday morning.
The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. One fatality has been reported at this time.
The O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department said the eastbound lanes of the interstate will be closed for "several hours" between Lake St. Louis Blvd. and Bryan Road.
Traffic is being diverted off at Lake St. Louis Blvd.
No additional information has been released.
This is developing story. It is unknown when all lanes of traffic will reopen.
