ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A fatal accident on I-70 at Goodfellow has closed off all lanes of westbound I-70.
Authorities said a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-70 near Goodfellow before 5 a.m. Saturday, prompting the shutdown of the westbound lanes.
MoDOT confirmed the accident happened at Goodfellow.
Police have blocked off the westbound lanes from Riverview to Goodfellow. Traffic is being diverting at Riverview.
Police said the interstate is expected to remain closed for a few hours.
News 4 will update this story when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.