ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A fatal accident involving a tractor trailer has closed all westbound lanes of I-64 near Mascoutah.
The accident happened Friday night near mile marker 27, and involved a tractor-trailer and car.
Police say one victim died.
All westbound traffic is being diverted off the highway to Illinois Route 161.
