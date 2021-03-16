BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An accident involving two cars and a tractor trailer has closed all but one lane of northbound I-270 near Highway 370.
The accident happened around 8:00 p.m. between the St. Charles Rock Road and Highway 370 exits. Police said one victim died and another is in critical condition.
The view from the MoDOT traffic camera shows multiple police cars and emergency vehicles on scene. Other information was not immediately known.
