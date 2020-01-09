TSA screening

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A new way to speed through security lines could be coming to Lambert Airport.

The City Airport Commission recently approved a contract to incorporate the “Clear Biometric System.” The service identifies people by fingerprints and irises.

People who buy the service show up at a “Clean Biometric System” kiosk and get to the TSA physical screening quicker.

The service costs up to $179 a year.

