ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A rapid surge in hospitalizations has the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force concerned about the region's Delta variant situation, as numbers don't indicate we've reached the peak of the crisis.
"You're going up for a while before you start coming back down again," said Dr. Aamina Akhtar, an infections disease specialist with the task force. "So we're clearly on the up slope and the hard part is, the increasing numbers- the rate that we're seeing it is faster than we've ever seen it before."
Local hospitals are at 86-percent of capacity, and the fear from heath professionals is they will soon run out of space and equipment needed to treat the surge of patients.
"What we've seen in other communities is [the peak lasts] for 6-8 weeks-ish, before you start seeing it decline," Akhtar said, adding that we haven't yet reached that point. "So we are preparing for that type of scenario."
