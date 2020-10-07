ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Alton's Fast Eddie's Bon Air restaurant has been cited for not complying with state COVID-19 restrictions.
According to police, a complaint was made and then police conducted a COVID-19 compliance check. Officers issued a citation of non-compliance to the manager on duty and told them a time frame to get in compliance.
After one hour, officers returned and issued a dispersal order to the manager. Police then returned thirty minutes later and issued the restaurant a complaint on the COVID-19 violations.
"If businesses choose to continue to not comply, state or local law enforcement can issue the business a misdemeanor citation, similar to enforcing indoor smoking laws. Local state’s attorneys can determine how to proceed as they would in any other misdemeanor case," said Illinois State Police Region 4.
The Illinois Department of Public Health requested assistance from the Illinois State Police in our role of helping to enforce IDPH emergency rules.
