FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Farmington woman was killed in a crash on icy roads in St. Francois County Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened on US 67, south of Farmington, around 2:45 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1998 Jeep Cherokee lost control of the vehicle due to the icy road conditions and slid in front of a semi-truck. The semi-truck then hit the Jeep.
Audrey Lawson, 30, was a passenger in the Jeep when the crash occurred. She was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.
The 26-year-old driver of the Jeep suffered serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the driver and passenger in the Jeep were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
