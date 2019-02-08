FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect was found dead after a man was fatally shot in Farmington Thursday night.
Around 8:30 p.m., the Farmington Police Department received a call for a man shot in the 200 block of South Washington Street. When officers arrived, a 39-year-old Farmington resident was found dead in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.
A shooting witness identified the suspect. The witness told police he was outside working on a vehicle with the victim when the suspect drove up in an orange Dodge Neon and shot the victim three times using a rifle.
After obtaining the information from the witness, police said they dispatched a “stop and hold” on the suspect to surrounding agencies. They also said they “pinged” the suspect’s cell phone in an attempt to find his location.
Officers said they then received information that the suspect’s cell phone was in the area of Highway 221 and Highway 67, where the suspect reportedly had a storage shed.
About an hour after the shooting, officers went to the shed and announced their presence. They then reported hearing a single gunshot from inside.
When officers entered the shed, they found Justin Kyle Brooks, 35, dead with a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said they also found the suspect vehicle inside the storage shed.
The shooting victim’s name has not been disclosed.
