FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) --A man has surrendered after a five-hour standoff with police in Farmington, police said.
The Farmington Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance call at 203 Patterson Street around 10 a.m.
Officers saw a subject they recognized as having warrants run from the scene.
Police said the 39-year-old man ran on foot from the scene and barricaded himself in a bedroom at a residence on N. Jackson.
The female owner of the residence ran outside with an infant as the suspect went inside, police said.
Police communicated with the suspect for five hours in attempt to get him out of the house peacefully, but police said he had access to a firearm and made numerous threats to shoot the officers and himself.
At around 3 p.m., the suspect, who is a Farmington native, surrendered peacefully.
Police said he was transferred to Parkland Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.
The Farmington Police Department will submit a report to the attorney's office requesting charges of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and armed criminal action.
