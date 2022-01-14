Farmington man facing child pornography charges

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Francois County man was arrested and charged for possessing child pornography.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Joshua Hammers of Farmington was arrested on Wednesday for promoting and possession of child pornography.
The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office formally charged Hammers with one count of promoting child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.
Hammers, 22, remains in custody at the St. Francois County Jail with a $250,000 bond.
