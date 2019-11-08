FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Farmington man was charged with kidnapping and domestic assault after grabbing his mother by the neck and threatening to kill her.
The Farmington Police Department said an officer responded to a domestic call on Monday and found a woman with redness on her neck from what she said was her son choking her earlier in the day.
The woman said her son, William Burgess, was threatening her when she hid in a den behind a closed door. Police said Burgess then kicked the door open, grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the floor. He then started kicking her while choking her.
Burgess eventually stopped kicking his mother but police said he wouldn't let her get up or leave the room. Police said she was kept in the den for up to 45 minutes.
Burgess, who was born in 1980, was charged with kidnapping, inflicting injury, terrorizing, domestic assault and property damage.
