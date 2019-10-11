FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 30-year-old Farmington man is accused of sexual trafficking and possession of child pornography.
James L. Rodgers was found inside his home on North Carleton Street on Oct. 9. After making initial contact with the 30-year-old, investigators said they obtained a search warrant for the home.
While executing the search warrant, Rodgers was allegedly found in possession of computer equipment that contained child pornography. The equipment and child pornography were seized by investigators, who then said the information indicated Rodgers had been in contact with more than one child. Investigators said Rodgers contacted the children over the internet and the interactions were sexual in nature.
Rodgers was arrested and taken to the St. Francois County Jail. He has been charged with one count of sexual trafficking of a child first degree and one count of sexual trafficking of a child second degree. His bond was set at $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.