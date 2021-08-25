ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As Harry Style fans gear up for his September concert at the Enterprise Center, a new requirement has been implemented to attend.
Harry Styles is set to hit the stage on Sept. 15 for his "Love on Tour" concert. His fans will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of showtime. Children under 12 must show proof of a negative COVID-19 tests 48 hours before the event.
Masks must be worn inside the venue. To view the vaccination and mask policy, click here.
The tour originally began August 15 in Tacoma, Washington and features 85 shows including St. Louis.
