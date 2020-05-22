St. Louis Cardinals’ 2nd baseman Tom Herr (28) jumps high to avoid Atlanta Braves’ Glenn Hubbard (17) as the skids into the base as the 1st half of a double play in the 5th inning of game, Saturday, May 26, 1984 in Atlanta. The Braves’ Bruce Benedict hit into the twin killing to end the Braves’ 4 run rally. The Braves won the game 7-3. (AP Photo)