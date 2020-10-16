ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- They were supposed to be memories that Danielle McGill wanted to share with friends at the Gateway Blues Festival. But instead of partying, the pandemic put concert going on pause back in March.
“I understand there’s a pandemic going on, they need their money but I need my money also,” said McGill.
News 4 found the Blues Festival was one of dozens of concerts that were put on hold because of coronavirus concerns.
McGill says now she’s been waiting for seven months for a refund for her tickets.
“It was over $300, I bought three tickets,” she said.
She says she purchased the tickets through Chaifetz Arena’s box office and was told she would get a refund.
News 4 reached out to Chaifetz for a comment. A spokesperson says the company Spectra manages ticket sales for the arena. They say there has been confusion with Blues Festival ticketholders because a reschedule date has not been announced yet.
The arena says for concerts that have been postponed and rescheduled, they are still honoring those tickets. However, if a concert is canceled, ticketholders would automatically get a refund.
Chaifetz says if a purchaser bought tickets online from a third party they must contact TicketMaster. While if they bought tickets at Chaifetz’s box office they need to contact the box office for the refund. Currently box office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
For more information on concerts: http://thechaifetzarena.com/covid-19-updates
