ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Blues fan from the Netherlands will be traveling to St. Louis next week after other fans raised money for his flight.
The man known on Twitter as “Dutch Blues Fan” said he hopes to be in town for Game 4.
The man said he’s been a Blues fan since 1994 and often stays up in the middle of the night to watch the games.
UN-BE-LIEVE-ABLE!😄 You may have seen the campaign some #stlblues fans came up with to get me to St. Louis from Amsterdam. Well, somebody donated 1350 dollar!!! 😱 It means I’ll fly to STL! No idea if I can get a ticket for a @StLouisBlues game! But see u there!?😃 BIG THANK U😃 pic.twitter.com/QxFRc91FEK— Gerard-DutchBluesFan (@Dutch_Bluesfan) May 27, 2019
