ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Blues fans waited hours overnight to welcome the Stanley Cup Champions back to St. Louis.
As the players stepped off the plane and hoisted the cup, fans cheered nearby. Some of the players went over to the fans and the cup was even brought over at one point.
After the team left the airport, a police escort brought them to The Enterprise Center, where more fans were waiting. The players celebrated inside together but stopped to greet fans and sign autographs on their way out.
Many fans told News 4 it was the best day of their lives. They also said they were in awe of the appreciation each player had for them.
“I joined them back when they came in the airport. Seeing the cup and then just embracing it for fans they are 100 percent saying, 'this is all for us,’ said fan Jacob Rach. “I'm like, they did the hard work and we're just embracing it.”
Fans and players alike said they cannot wait to celebrate at the parade and rally in downtown St. Louis Saturday.
