ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of fans were in downtown St. Louis Friday for one of the busiest nights in more than a year. The Blues and Cardinals were playing at home and both expanded capacity Friday.

"It's great to be back," said Cardinals fan Dan Raftis.

Raftis and his friends were hoping to score tickets to Friday's Cardinals game with friends.

"It was depressing to see the stadium empty for so long," said Cardinals fan Skylar Lentz.

Friday, the St. Louis City Health Department approved the Cardinals to double the capacity with seating pods placed at least three feet apart.

"Happy to have St. Louis baseball back, happy to have fans back, more than happy to have the Blues in the playofffs," said Raftis.

The Blues were also allowed to increase capacity starting Friday to about 9,000 fans just in time for the playoffs.

Enterprise Center to increase capacity to nearly 50 percent for NHL playoff games Capacity has been increased at Enterprise Center just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"We're coming to see the Blues kick some Colorado butt." said Blues fan Ryan Brendel.

Fans said this change could not have come at a better time.

"I think it's a good thing to see finally people getting back to some normalcy," said Blues fan Kim Brendel.

Cardinals announce return to full capacity at Busch Stadium beginning June 14 Busch Stadium will be at full capacity for the rest of 2021 Cardinals games beginning on June 14.

Downtown bars and restaurants were also busy as people filled patios enjoying Friday's weather. On June 14, the Cardinals have been given the green light to increase to full capacity.

"I can't wait to hear Yadi welcome back to Busch Stadium with full capacity, so it's gonna be great," said Raftis.

Cardinals tickets for the full capacity games are available starting May 27.