ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Thousands of fans have flocked to downtown St. Louis to watch the Blues celebrate their first Stanley Cup victory.
Some started to camp out Friday but many more started flocking to downtown Saturday morning ahead of the parade and rally.
Laila Anderson, the Blues good luck charm, who was on one of the first parade floats, says she never gave up hope for the season and added that the entire experience has been overwhelming.
Interim Head Coach Craig Berube said he's gotten "enough sleep" since Game 7 on Wednesday night. When asked about the fans he said, "They deserve this."
Current Blues GM Doug Armstrong told News 4's Doug Vaughn he didn't know what to expect for the parade. He said he never lost faith in the team even when they were in last place in the Western Conference.
Former GM Larry Pleau said the Stanley Cup win was historic and told Doug Vaughn someone should make a movie about the Blues remarkable run.
One fan, Jennifer Hogue, traveled all the way from Miami to see the parade.
Another fan named Owen from Wentzville is celebrating his 9th birthday at the parade.
The rally will be held at the Archgrounds after the parade.
