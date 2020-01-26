LOS ANGELES (KMOV.com) -- Fans chanted "Kobe, Kobe, Kobe" as they gathered near the Staples Center in LA to pay their respects to the former Lakers star.
Kobe Bryant died in helicopter crash Sunday morning in California, according to Calabasas officials.
Bryant played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships.
Bryant has two Olympic gold medals for men's basketball.
Bryant retired in April 2016 after scoring 60 points in his final game. He said his "body knew it was time to say goodbye."
