ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's not baseball season but there was a big celebration outside Busch Stadium Saturday afternoon.
It was all for the late great Stan Musial. The St. Louis Sports Commission helped organize a birthday party parade in honor of "Stan the man's" 100th birthday.
Fans were able to join the parade and share their well-wishes with members of the Musial family.
Stan Musial passed away in 2013 but his legacy lives on for many in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.