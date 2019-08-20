ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fans can watch the Redbirds take on the San Francisco Giants early September for just $6, thanks to a special offer.
The Cardinals and Tums are offering special discounted tickets for the upcoming game on Sept. 2-5. On Sept. 2, 30,000 fans entering the game with the ticket will get an exclusive Yadier Molina Funko POP! Bobblehead.
Tickets are limited to eight per customer.
To purchase tickets, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.