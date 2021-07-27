Busch Stadium generic

 

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fans can watch the Redbirds take on the Atlanta Braves in August for just $5, thanks to a special offer.

The Cardinals and Tums are offering special discounted tickets for the upcoming game on Aug. 3-5. Tickets are limited to eight per customer.

