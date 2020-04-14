ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Battlehawks' season may have been short-lived, but for many it was something special.
“It was almost religious in a way, it was a coming together of the city, it was actually a birthday present for my mom, she was a huge Rams fan so it was a welcome back for her,” said Battlehawks fan David Pottgen. He purchased tickets for the home opener and for the April 4 game at the Dome.
He is still waiting for a refund from the XFL.
“I was a single game ticket holder, I had multiple games purchased,” said Pottgen. “I received a phone call on March 16th from a ticket rep from the Battlehawks. Tickets were being refunded, it would take about 7-14 days and we’re about a month out and I still have received anything.”
Many other fans, including some season ticket holders also have not received refunds.
But some have. Aaron Mednik said he received the remaining balance for his season tickets on Monday.
“It showed up yesterday,” said Mednik.
On March 12, when the XFL announced they would not play anymore of its regular-season games, they said they would issue refunds or credit to fans and would also be paying all players. But on April 13, the league filed for bankruptcy.
According to the court documents, the largest entity owed is St. Louis Sports Commission. They are owed $1.6 million by the XFL.
News 4 reached out the St. Louis Battlehawks but all emails bounced back. Emails were also sent to the XFL. We are waiting on a response.
Some fans are worried they might not receive a refund if they purchased tickets through a third party like Ticketmaster or Vivid Seats.
Vivid Seats said refunds or credit will be issued for tickets to canceled events. Ticketmaster says fans can also expect a refund, but it could take time.
“For any canceled events, due to the unprecedented volume of cancellations, please note that you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days,” reads a statement on Ticketmaster’s website.
