ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blues fans aren’t the only ones who thought the ending of Game 3 against the Sharks was unfair.

FanDuel announced Thursday in a tweet that due to the botched call, they would refund any moneyline bets made on the Blues for their “Bad Beat Refund.”

We have to hand it to the Sharks, they're unwavering grit made for a thrilling Game 3 finish. However, due to the controversial nature of San Jose's OT winner, we're refunding all St. Louis ML bets from last night's game 💰Blues fans, #PlayGloria and we'll see you for Game 4! pic.twitter.com/VeSiocYLX7 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 16, 2019

'It's [expletive] garbage': Blues lose on botched call The controversy entered when San Jose’s Timo Meier knocked the puck with his hand in front of the Blues goal, extending a scoring chance that ultimately became the game-winning goal. Inexplicably, the obvious violation was not reviewed by replay.

Moneyline bets mean choosing one team to win straight up, with no points spread.

So if your hometown team lost AND you lost money, at least now you only have to live with one of the two.