ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several celebrities that call St. Louis their hometown are part of the city’s newest marketing campaign.
Jenna Fischer, Andy Cohen, Sterling K. Brown, Ozzie Smith, John Goodman, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Jennifer Lewis and Becky Sauerbrunn are sharing their favorite parts of the city for the “In the Know” TV campaign. The famous St. Louisans encourage visitors to go beyond the "must do's," like the Gateway Arch and Busch Stadium, and explore what the city has to offer.
The campaign will run throughout the year.
