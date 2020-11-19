NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A family’s dogs died in an early morning fire in Normandy.
Firefighters were called to the burning home in the 5900 block of Brand around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
Two people who were inside of the home at the time made it out, but the family’s dogs died in the fire. One of the people who made it out of the burning home was evaluated for smoke inhalation.
No other details have been released.
