ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Charred burn marks and ash mark the spot where family members of Antirrill Johnson believe he took his last breath.
Last month Johnson was found in an alley behind a vacant home on Emma Avenue in the Walnut Park Neighborhood.
“A guy was riding his bike and came and saw him in flames and made the phone call, so this is how they left him next to a bunch of trash,” said Corey Irving.
Police said whoever killed him shot him first before setting him on fire.
“You shot him, you killed him, what's the sense of burning him?” asked Lucy Irving, Johnson’s mother.
Lucy suspects he was a robbery target. She said her 47-year-old son was robbed at gunpoint in June.
“He got robbed for his stimulus check,” she said.
The Irvings said their heartache is a familiar feeling.
“It hurts, it certainly hurts the family, to see a brother gone for the second time,” said Corey.
Two years ago News 4 interviewed the Irvings after their brother was found dead in West Alton. The remains of Wilbert J. Irving, 39, of Spanish Lake, were found near the Maple Island Access in July of 2018.
Police said Brandon Jackson, Raven Bennett and Gabriell Ward lived in the basement of a home on Woodstream in North County as tenants of Wilbert Irving.
Jackson asked Irving if another person could move in with them, but Irving rejected the idea and the two got into an argument before Jackson allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Irving four times. He is accused of then kicking him while he was dying on the ground, saying "I told you I was going to kill you."
Police said the group then tied Irving up and dragged him to the garage so they could dispose of the body. They tried but were unable to put Irving in his own taxi cab. Police allege the three then cleaned up the crime scene, putting items in a plastic bag.
Jackson was sentenced to serve 24 years in prison for the murder.
Unfortunately, the Irvings aren’t alone in their grief. Homicides are up more than 40% compared to this time last year in the City of St. Louis.
Police Chief John Hayden said earlier this week that officers are exhausted while policing during one of the city’s deadliest years.
Despite those statistics, the Irvings are holding out hope that Johnson’s killer will be found.
“They [sic] staying on it. I know there’s a lot of crime going on in North City, that’s just stacking up, but you know you got to pray on it,” said Corey Irving.
Police said they’re still investigating Johnson’s death but they won’t say if they have any suspects. .
Johnson leaves behind a 27-year-old son.
If you know anything about this killing, you’re encouraged to report a tip to CrimeStoppers.
