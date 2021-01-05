(KMOV.com) - Family Video will be closing all of its locations, which includes eight in the St. Louis area.
A district manager for the company informed News 4 of the decision Tuesday.
In 2019, the company expanded the sale of CBD oil in some of its St. Louis-area stores as part of an effort to stay relevant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.