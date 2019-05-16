WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Instead of promoting the latest blockbuster movie, the marquee outside the Family Video store in Waterloo, IL is all about CBD.
Inside, between the aisles of DVDs, there are stands of CBD products. The balms, sprays, even chapstick are made with cannabidiol, which comes from the cannabis plant. It does not have THC, like you'll find in marijuana. CBD products are not regulated by the FDA.
"It's taken off like wildfire," said Tim O'Toole, regional manager of Family Video. He oversees 22 stores in Illinois and Missouri.
He said some customers come in for movies and then check out the CBD products, while others come in for CBD and pick up a DVD, too.
He said the video company started adding the products to its hundreds of stores across the country after the chain's owner, Keith Hoogland, suffered a bad case of tennis elbow and treated it with CBD.
"Topical ointment that he put on his tennis elbow, he could not believe the relief he saw from the balm," said O'Toole.
With many other customers turning to Netflix or other streaming services for movies they used to rent, Family Video isn't shying away from capitalizing on CBD products to stay relevant.
"In the 80s and 90s when video was booming, we used video to acquire real estate. We're about a billion dollar real estate company across the country," said O'Toole.
So don't be surprised if those stores begin to carry more cannabis products.
"I think CBD is kind of a tip toe to see how it would be received," O'Toole said.
While Waterloo has become one of the chain's best performing stores for CBD sales, O'Toole says they aren't planning on pushing out the videos, just yet.
"We still feel like there is a need in niche markets. There is that nostalgic feel for video," said O'Toole.
Right now, those CBD products are already in all the Family Video stores on the Illinois side of the St. Louis region. They plan to have them in all Missouri area stores by June 1st.
