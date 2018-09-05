ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The funeral for a single mother hit by a stray bullet is Thursday and her family is still searching for answers. Tamara Collier was injured during an officer-involved shooting, and her loved ones say they still don't know whose bullet hit her.

"It's just real heavy. It is like you are carrying a load of bricks," said Collier's cousin, Jarrett Collier.

Collier and his cousin, Carla, still can't fathom the loss of their cousin Tamara.

"We got news she was in the hospital. What we don't have is clarification on what brought her to the point of not being here with us physically," said Collier's cousin, Carla Austin.

Austin has stood at her cousin's side since she was accidentally shot during a police-involved shooting September 1, 2017.

Doctors told Tamara Collier's family she died from a blood clot.

"We were not expecting her to not be here on this anniversary," added Austin.

Family videos show the young mother of two,just three weeks ago, living with paralysis as best as she could.

Austin said, "What happened? How did we get from there to a funeral home? How did we get here? What brought us here? Why after a year did she leave?"

For weeks News 4 has asked St. Louis police and the prosecutor's office for copies of police and ballistics reports related to Collier's shooting.

It is still unclear whose bullet hit Collier. Both departments continue to deny News 4's requests.

Collier's family says, even a year later, they have not seen the reports.

"Emotionally, for the family, it's sadness. When violence happens, no one is here. It's just us and her," added Austin. "We have to pay for the cost of something we did not cause."

News 4 continued digging and discovered court documents showing a motion for sanctions. The documents show an attorney for Devonte Morgan, the suspect in the shooting, complains St. Louis Police have not turned over crime scene photos, ballistics reports and some witness interviews.

News 4 asked the prosecutor if charges could change against Morgan following Collier’s death. A spokesperson says the case is under review.