ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A South County family is searching for answers after their child was left on the side of the road by a hit-and-run driver.
The crash happened Friday night around 10 p.m. in front of Mehlville High School on Lemay Ferry Road.
Geoffrey Bettlach said he was waiting for his 16-year-old son, Logan, to return home from bike ride to McDonald’s when he got the call from first-responders.
“About 35-40 minutes later I get a phone call from the paramedics; 'Hi we have your son Logan here and he's been in a bike accident.'"
Bettlach said he rushed to St. Louis Children’s Hospital to find his son bleeding, bruised and his eye swollen shut.
He said the impact left Logan with four fractures in his lower back. After one night in the hospital, Logan was released and is now recovering at home.
St. Louis County police said a person was taken into custody Saturday and booked for leaving the scene of an accident with injuries however no formal charges have been filed yet. Four days later, Bettlach said he doesn’t understand why.
“If they are guilty, or if there's enough evidence against them, yes they should be charged, of course they should be charged,” Bettlach said.
News 4 reached out to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to find out if and when charges will be filed. A spokesperson said the office has not received any information on the case. St. Louis County police said they are still investigating it.
Bettlach said his son is finally smiling again but will undergo months of physical therapy.
“He’s still laughing, still smiling, still Logan. He’s very sweet, you got to admire his attitude for something that’s happened like this," Bettlach said.
