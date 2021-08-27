ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Early last week, Eugene Jones was hit and killed by a driver on Union Boulevard and Wabada Avenue in North City.

St. Louis Metropolitan police say he was crossing Union heading west. His family said he was trying to catch the bus heading home from work.

More than a week later, family is left with little to no answers and no one's been arrested for his murder.

"When I got to work my blood pressure, for some unknown reason, just shot up really really high. I think my brother was trying to communicate with me," said Rodney Jones, Eugene's oldest brother.

Rodney says Eugene was brought to Barnes Jewish Hospital late last Tuesday as a "John Doe'. After several unanswered phone calls to Eugene from both Rodney and Eugene's wife, Trena, Trena got a call from a BJC nurse Wednesday.

"I got the call at 8:30 in the morning, and she started asking questions and the first thing I said was my husband," Trena said.

Trena raced to the hospital and said she was able to see her husband before he died. Eugene leaves behind a mother, seven siblings, 11 children and several more grandchildren.

"When I say he loved his family, he loved his family. He always thought he was the life of the party cause he gotta come in and make all the noise. He loved his family and loved people in general, hardworking man," Trena explained.

Thursday, News 4 asked SLMPD for more information on Eugene's hit-and-run. Detectives are currently scanning footage from cameras near Union and Wabada to see if they can get any leads.

That ward's alderwoman says speeding drivers is a huge concern of hers.

"People are speeding like bat out of hell," said Alderwoman Sharon Tyus.

Tyus has represented the 1st ward of St. Louis for years now. She says she's been working to diminish erratic driving.

"It's an epidemic. They run red lights, they run stop signs, it's become kind of a game for them. I would implore people to talk to their young people to make them understand this is not a game and it's costing people their lives," Tyus said.

Tyus says she's put down barriers and speed bumps across her ward to slow down drivers, but she says, it's not enough.

"I have never seen the lack of policing that I see in north St. Louis. Why don't we hire the part-time police officers as traffic? Just put them on traffic," Tyus continued.

For now, Tyus says she's working behind the scenes for people like the Jones Family, to ensure not another life is lost.

"This was a brother, a father, a grandfather, how could you do that? That's what I wanna know. If they're watching, how could you, how could you do that?," said Carla Shotwell, Eugene's oldest sister.

The Jones Family is asking anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information is being urged to contact CrimeStoppers or police.