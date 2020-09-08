ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis family is still searching for answers three years after their grandmother’s death. Alberta Russ was killed the night of September 28, 2017.
The 86th-year-old was leaving Solomon’s Temple Church in the West End neighborhood. Her granddaughter, Cassandra Russ, said she was crossing Page Avenue to get to her car when a truck hit and killed her. She was killed three hours before her 87th birthday.
“I think that’s one of the hardest parts, one of the hardest parts about not having justice, it’s like it’s too emotional,” Russ said.
Russ’ mother was alongside her grandma and witnessed the driver speed off. She said her family has thought about the tragedy nearly everyday for the last three years.
“She’s traumatized, she can’t really get into any vehicle without having a breakdown about that situation.”
As the third anniversary of her grandmother’s death gets closer, Russ said she has growing frustrations about the case. She said her family has tried to reach investigators multiple times but can’t get answers.
News 4 spoke with the St. Louis City Police Department and learned there have been 295 crash reports involving pedestrians that have resulted in an injury or death since September 8, 2019. Investigators told us Alberta Russ’ case is still active and ongoing. However, the detective handling the case was off on Tuesday and not available for comment.
Ahead of what would be her grandmother’s 90th birthday, Russ wants her killer to come forward.
“This is something that can’t heal overnight, especially when the person whose done this is just living their life.”
