ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Monica Laplant said her family has been taunted by a barrage of social media threats coming from a woman they say should be behind bars.
The family said this started when the woman, who we aren’t naming because she hasn’t been charged with a crime, sent a Facebook friend request to Laplant’s 33-year-old cousin who has autism. Soon after that, Laplant said the woman was allowed to live with the cousin and her grandparents.
“They’re both elderly and they both have health issues,” Laplant said.
When the woman was asked to move out, Laplant said she stole nearly $2,000 worth of items from her grandparents’ home.
St. Louis County police were called and Laplant said she was adamant that she wanted to press charges.
“They handcuffed her and put her in the car,” she said.
Laplant thought justice would be served, until she starting getting text messages from the woman bragging about being released and threatening to harm her family.
“When I think about her going to someone else’s home and doing this and the police just kind of sweeping it to the side, it’s really heartbreaking,” Laplant said.
St. Louis County police confirmed with News 4 that they did take a theft report. However, they said no further steps were taken because the items were returned.
Laplant said that doesn’t make sense after finding the woman’s mugshot online with the date she got arrested.
“She has been sending messages, making threats and what not, I do fear for my grandparents,” she said.
We searched and found the woman uses multiple Facebook accounts.
Laplant believes she’s using these accounts to target other individuals.
We did find that the woman is currently on probation for a drug-related charge.
Police said they plan to look further into this case.
