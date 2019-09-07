ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com)--- Loved ones of Jurnee Thompson will fill a north St. Louis church to say goodbye and mourn her death Saturday morning.
A visitation and funeral is being held at the Greater Pentecostal Church on West Florissant at 10 a.m.
Jurnee was shot and killed near Soldan High School in late August. She was among four victims shot in parking lot near the school, which was hosting a football jamboree. Witnesses told New 4 a fight broke out before shots were fired.
READ:'It's like losing your rib or losing half your heart;' Father remembers daughter, 8, killed in Friday night shooting
On Aug. 27, Jurnee's father, Rasheed Thompson, said he hopes national attention on the killings of children builds pressure to solve the problem. The shootings were seen CNN and CBS News.
St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards spoke to News 4 after speaking with CNN. He believes Missouri Gov. Mike Parson needs take action regarding guns.
“The governor, with an executive order, can step out and can do great good in the City of St. Louis. I hope he considers all of the requests we have made from him in the last few days,” said Edwards.
Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in any shooting involving a child.
