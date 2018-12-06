KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The family of a woman who was shot to death inside her Kirkwood apartment on Wednesday said she feared for her life.

Bill Arnold said he was at work when he got the phone call from his wife telling him that his sister Kim Arnold had been killed.

Kim was shot to death in the front room of her apartment in Meacham Park.

Her grandson was one of three people killed on Thanksgiving Day in 2017 in St. Louis. While police continued to investigate his death, she pushed on social media for justice.

Bill said his sister had recently given information to the police, was concerned about her safety and was still dealing with the death of her grandson.

Bill said she turned down an invite to come to his house for Thanksgiving.

“She just wanted to stay home and sleep because it was the anniversary of his death, the first year. She couldn’t leave the apartment, she was so bad, it changed her. She remained a good person, she just wanted justice basically,” said Bill.

Friends say Karen was known as the “Grandmother of Meacham Park.”

“I’m gonna always remember her telling me to keep my head up, no hate, all peace. She was a very loving, caring woman. That’s all she wanted was for everything to be peaceful, no violence at all,” said friend Taj Liddell.