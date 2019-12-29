ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Families have flocked to the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station since it opened on Christmas Day. The Slusser family visited on Saturday.
“As soon as you walk in there’s this huge light display, it’s the coolest thing,” Christine Slusser said about the aquarium. Her daughter especially loved the fish.
What they didn’t love was that a man sold them what appear to be fake parking passes on their way into the attraction.
They were in line for the parking lot on 18th Street when a man approached their car.
“He said ‘hey are you looking for parking?’ and I said ‘yeah we’re looking for parking!’ He gave us directions, he said you’re going to pull over there, you’ve already got your tickets, you’re good to go, it’s $10.”
They paid for the ticket which looked like many other parking passes and entered the lot. It wasn’t until they were leaving they realized something was off. They gave the parking lot attendant the ticket they paid for and the woman was shocked they paid $10 dollars for it.
“She showed the ticket to the other parking attendant and said ‘he got someone again.’ Thankfully she didn’t charge us which was very kind of her,” said Slusser.
Slusser said she wants to warn others. The tickets said 16th and Clark Lot and “operated by St. Louis Parking Company.” But they are not tickets for the Union Station parking lot. Others on social media responded the same man has pulled the same scam at other lots around downtown.
“Not to give him any kind of props but it’s a brilliant scam, everyone’s there to park, it’s a new aquarium, everyone’s excited. I thought they were thinking ahead to beat the line so before you get into the parking lot they have a guy that’s taking money but no, he's just taking your money.”
News 4 reached out to Union Station but have not received a response back. The parking lot attendants told Slusser not to pay anyone not wearing a parking lot uniform.
