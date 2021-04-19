FILE - President Jimmy Carter embraces Vice President Walter Mondale on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Jan. 7, 1978, after Carter returned from a nine-day overseas trip. A new CNN Films documentary explores the role of the U.S. vice presidency, which in modern times has emerged into a more powerful position. Still, the film notes that a veep’s duties are all up to the president. (AP Photo/John Duricka, File)