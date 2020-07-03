ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The parents of a 20-year-old woman gunned down in a home in north St. Louis City are frustrated the person who killed her hasn't been brought to justice yet.
“She just turned 20, my baby didn’t get a chance, he took her away,” Valeria Bell said.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on Monday on Carter Ave.
The victim was Valeria and Frank Bell's daughter, Carmen Pawnell.
“Just graduated and we were trying to help her get work and she went and joined a church, gave her life to Christ, and then this happened," Frank Bell said.
Police said Pawnell was killed by a man she was dating.
“This man sat in my front room and shook my hand, ate at my table, then took my baby’s life that’s no good to me,” Frank Bell said.
The Bell’s say there were no signs that he was violent toward their daughter. And when police told them what led up to her murder, they were stunned.
“A T-shirt, that’s what the detective said, a T-shirt, an argument over a T-shirt, he shot my baby down over a T-shirt,” the Bells said.
Now grief has turned to frustration for the Bells after four days and no arrest in the case.
News 4 isn’t naming the man because police say they haven't issued a warrant yet on this case.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
