ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A family was reunited with their fury friend after it disappeared 10 months ago.
Luda, the cat, went missing in December 2018.
Her owners, the Forsythe's, got her 15 years ago just before their wedding.
The Forsythe's were on their way to celebrate their wedding anniversary in Las Vegas on Oct. 4 when they got a call from the Humane Society of Missouri.
Luda was brought in as a stray and thanks for her microchip, the Humane Society was able to get in touch with her owners.
The Forsythe's returned home three days later and the first thing they did was pick up Luda.
This is another great example of how microchipping can help pets and their owners find each other, the Humane Society of Missouri said.
For more information about microchipping, contact HSMO’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America at 314-951-1534 or www.amcma.org.
