A family saved the day unexpectedly while boat riding in Carlyle Lake in Illinois.
The family saw the fawn swimming alone in the middle of the lake on June 23 and took the initiative to rescue the baby deer.
Daniel Kilfoy sent News 4 video of the rescue. You can see the family used towels to wrap up the fawn.
Kilfoy says he called animal rescue organizations for advice because they knew the fawn was too young to be away from its mother.
After nearly 90 minutes, the family met up with some rangers who took possession of the fawn to try and reunite it with its mother.
Kilfoy says it was exciting but unusual to see a deer swimming that far away from shore with tons of boats driving right past the fawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.