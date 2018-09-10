EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A mother and her kids are safe after being rescued from a flooded road in East St. Louis.
Firefighters said the family was rescued after getting stuck in high water on Summit Avenue around midnight.
News 4 is working to find out if anyone sustained injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.