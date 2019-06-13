ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A family remembered their late son as the Blues prepared for the Stanley Cup Final.
Diana and Don Meyer reminisced on their son Paul, an avid Blues fan, after he passed away last month from a brain tumor.
In memory of their son, the Meyers donated to the fund of Gerard Bos, a die-hard Blues fan from Amsterdam, so that he could attend Game 4 of the series in St. Louis.
"His passion just reminded me of Paul...and that's why I made a donation for him to go to one of the games," said Diana Meyers.
However, there was one stipulation: "he had to go in Paul's honor and he had to cheer as loud as Paul would have cheered...which meant really loud and full of passion and excitement," said Meyers.
The couple took Bos to lunch and gave him a present: an autographed Brett Hull hockey puck from Paul's collection.
"The more we talked with him the more genuine he was about all of this...he was very, very grateful...I think he was a little overwhelmed about how open and the support he got from people of St. Louis to help him get here," said Meyers.
The Blues went on to win the series and bring the Stanley Cup home to St. Louis.
